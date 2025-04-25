The Cleveland Browns made headlines during the 2025 NFL Draft not by selecting a flashy skill player, but by solidifying their defensive line. With the No. 5 pick, they selected Mason Graham, a standout defensive tackle from Michigan. While fans had mixed reactions, Graham himself is more than excited, especially about one key teammate: Myles Garrett.

“I've definitely thought about playing with him,” Graham said, per Scott Petrak on X, formerly Twitter. “He's one of the best players in the league, he's been dominant, and I'm nothing but grateful to be able to line up next to him.”

Graham joins a defensive line that suddenly looks loaded. Garrett remains the anchor, and second-year breakout Isaiah McGuire is back on the edge. Graham will compete for snaps inside with Michael Hall Jr., Shelby Harris, and Maliek Collins, despite being a rookie, his explosiveness, raw strength, and ability to both disrupt the pocket and clog rushing lanes earned praise from Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“He's a perfect fit,” Stefanski told Petrak on X. “The way he gets off the ball and makes plays in both the run game and the pass game is exactly what we do.”

While Graham wasn't the top name on everyone's draft board, Cleveland clearly saw something others didn't. His versatility as a run-stuffer and interior pass rusher fits their hybrid front, especially with a defensive unit that loves rotating talent. At 6'3″, 318 pounds, Graham blends power, balance, and short-area burst–traits the Browns have long needed inside.

His college tape shows a relentless motor, great football IQ, and underrated hand technique, making him an ideal long-term fit. Teaming up with a player like Garrett isn't just an opportunity. It's a development accelerator. With veterans around him and a scheme that suits his style, Mason Graham might just be one of the most underrated instant-impact players of the 2025 NFL draft.