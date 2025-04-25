Day one of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and three former Michigan football players were drafted. If you told someone that at the beginning of the 2024 college football season, they would've been certain that Will Johnson was one of them. They would've been incorrect. In a shocking turn of events, Johnson was not drafted. He will now wait until day two to hear his named called.

The three Michigan football players that were drafted were Mason Graham, Colston Loveland and Kenneth Grant. Most people were expecting Johnson to go as well, and that would've set the Michigan record for most first-round picks in one draft.

There had been chatter about Johnson dropping because of his injury, but not many people had him falling out of the first round. Michigan fans are surprised, and so are Michigan players.

“Leaving #2 out is crazy,” Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore said.

It was a suprising turn of events to say the least.

“Completely stunned that Will Johnson didn’t get picked as well,” one fan said.

The injury is why Johnson dropped, but a lot of fans don't think he should've dropped this far.

“Will Johnson Malpractice on a lot of Teams,” another fan posted. “Don’t care how hurt or what’s hurt, dude PLAYED HURT. Some of these guys don’t know what they’re missing. HE PLAYED HURT, WON, and HAD STATS. I’m just bewildered right now. Malpractice.”

Will Johnson is certainly one of the best players available for day two. He will be picked on Friday.

“Players I'm shocked are still on the board,” another fan posted. “Will Johnson my favorite player in the draft the knee got to be horrible man kills me cus if he came out after we won natty you’re talking about top 5 pick.”

Will Johnson looked like a surefire top-10 pick to begin the 2024 season, and now he is undrafted after the first day. Crazy things happen at the NFL Draft.