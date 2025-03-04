Coming out of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, one of the “losers” many identified from the weekend was Mason Graham, the do-it-all interior rusher out of Michigan.

Now granted, Graham opted not to do much in Indianapolis, as he didn't run or jump at the event, but when his arms measured in at 32 inches and he weighed in at sub-300 pounds, more than a few talent evaluators boldly declared that the collegiate Wolverine was no longer a lock to go top-5 in April.

And yet, while the combine is important, it doesn't tell the full story of any player, especially Graham. That's right, while discussing the winners and losers of the combine on Check the Mic, host Sam Monson noted that he doesn't particularly care about Graham's arms, as he believes the Michigan product could be a better version of Kyle Williams at the NFL level.

“Like his profile right now looks very similar to Kyle Williams. I was talking about this with Ben Stockwell yesterday. Like Ben was like, ‘he reminds me of somebody from back in the PFF grading days, I can't think of who it it.' I'm like, ‘It sounds like Kyle Williams.' Only I would expect him to still measure significantly more athletic than Kyle Williams,” Monson said.

“So if that's what we're talking about, right, you're getting a Kyle Williams body type but a more athletic version and certainly at college, more productive, are you cool with that? And are you not just coll with that, but are you cool with drafting that at the very top of the draft? I still win with it, so I don't really have Mason Graham as a huge negative.”

While Williams was drafted in the fifth round back in the day, he played like a certified first-rounder for the Bills, making it to the Pro Bowl six times and being named a second-team All-Pro for his efforts in 2010. Williams played 13 seasons for the Bills, amassed 48.5 sacks, and is widely beloved by his fans even now, nearly a decade after his final NFL snap.

Could Graham have a similar career to Williams? Maybe so; maybe he could be even better than Williams, considering his insane college efforts. But no matter where he's drafted, be it fifth, 15th, or in the fifth round like Williams, one thing is clear: Graham is going to be a darn good football player, even if he won't be moonlighting as Mr. Fantastic's stunt double any time soon.