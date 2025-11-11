While the recent Christy Martin biopic has been a box office flop, its star, Sydney Sweeney, has revealed that she is still “so deeply proud” of the movie.

Sweeney posted a variety of behind-the-scenes photos from the production of Christy. Her lengthy caption talked about her pride in the project — calling it the “most impactful project of my life” — and she also addressed it being a box office flop.

“I am so deeply proud of this movie,” Sweeney began. “[I am] proud of the film David [Michôd] made. [I am] proud of the story we told. [I am] proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. This experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.

“This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy’s story could save lives,” she continued.

She thanked fans who went and saw Christy during its opening weekend. Sweeney knows the movie's box office success was underwhelming, but she is taking the high road, claiming “we don't always just make art for numbers.” Instead, they make it for “impact.”

“Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come,” Sweeney said to her fans. “If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. So yes I’m proud.

“Why? Because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life. Thank you, Christy. I love you,” she continued.

Was Sydney Sweeney's Christy a box office flop?

So far, Christy has been a flop at the box office, Sweeney's latest one. It made less than $2 million during its opening weekend in movie theaters.

Two other recent Sweeney movies, Americana and Eden, were flops as well. The former made its theatrical debut a couple of years after its initial premiere, and it made less than $1 million at the box office. The latter grossed just over $1 million during its opening weekend. Granted, it was only shown in 664 movie theaters.

Additionally, Sweeney starred in Madame Web, a Spider-Man spin-off movie from Sony. Sweeney starred in the ensemble, which was led by Dakota Johnson. Madame Web ‘barely made over $100 million worldwide.