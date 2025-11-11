Following an altercation between Grambling State and Bethune-Cookman players on Saturday, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has suspended 27 players total from both institutions. The conference issued a statement about the decision on Monday afternoon.

“We’re extremely disappointed by the events that transpired during halftime of the Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State football game,” SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said in the statement. “Acts of that nature have zero place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and intercollegiate athletics.”

His statement continued, “The Conference Office has and will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed to be unsportsmanlike and contrary to the high standard of good sportsmanship we expect from all individuals associated with the athletics programs within our league.”

In total, 27 student-athletes (9 from Bethune-Cookman and 18 from Grambling State) have been suspended with three students getting a two game suspension for based on the level of their involvement in the altercation. Also, Bethune-Cookman and Grambling were both issued a fine. Grambling was hit with a $40,000.00 fine and Bethune-Cookman a $25,000 fine.

Following the brawl, Joseph made comments postgame that drew the attention of many in the HBCU football world.

“But see, that’s what I’m talking about. That’s the disrespect stuff. And we’re not going to tolerate disrespect here at Grambling. You won’t disrespect us. We’re going to meet disrespect with disrespect, because be responsible, get your kids out the locker room, make ’em get to the field. They came down on the field, they walked on the field. That’s disrespecting the game, first of all. That’s my perspective and I told them after the game, I said, ‘You can’t leave your kids up there. You can’t leave your kids up there.’ We talked. I know we’re going to hear from my A.D., he’ll talk to his A.D. I told him, I said, ‘If they fine us, then you know what..”

Article Continues Below

However, during Monday's SWAC Coaches Call, he issued an apology of sorts for his comments.

“I want to just make this clear 'cause I won't be answering any more questions about this situation. The disrespect comment I made was never meant to condone violence on our supposed like behavior. You know, still the moment we don't reflect who we are at Grambling and we take full accountability or maintaining the integrity of the game and remain committed to learning from this incident and moving forward in the right spirit and remembering cool heads prevail and calm as a superpower.”

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman head coach Raymond Woodie made it clear that he didn't tolerate the behavior from his team last Saturday.

“We don’t tolerate that,” Woodie said on the SWAC Coaches Call. “The film doesn’t lie. At the end of the day, our guys know we don’t tolerate that here.”