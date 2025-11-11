The Philadelphia Eagles topped the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 10. Philadelphia has now won three straight games after a two-week skid in October. Despite Monday’s ugly offensive effort, the Eagles are suddenly 7-2 and boast a commanding division lead.

Both teams struggled on offense Monday. But Jalen Hurts did just enough to edge out Green Bay. The sixth-year signal caller completed 15 of 26 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown. The Eagles only had 294 total yards of offense Monday night, which Hurts attributed to the Packers’ formidable defense.

Following Philly’s 10-7 win, Hurts told reporters that Green Bay has the best defense the Eagles have faced this season, per NBC Sports' John Clark.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense struggled in MNF win

The third-ranked Denver Broncos are statistically the best defense the Eagles have played in 2025. But the Packers’ fifth-best overall defense isn’t far behind. Green Bay is allowing just 287.2 yards and 19.6 points per game this season.

The addition of Micah Parsons has transformed the Packers’ defense into a championship-caliber unit. However, Jordan Love and the offense have not followed suit. And Green Bay’s rough MNF loss has Matt LaFleur in the hot seat.

The Eagles, meanwhile, overcame their own offensive ineptitude and questionable coaching to get the win. A bizarre call by Nick Sirianni on 4th down left the door open for a Green Bay comeback. But the Packers came up short on their final drive.

Philadelphia hopes it transformed its defense at the trade deadline. The team added Jaelan Phillips, Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II to the underperforming group. Phillips made his Eagles debut on MNF and Philly impressed, allowing just 261 total yards.

The Eagles’ offense, on the other hand, struggled against Green Bay. After nine games, Philadelphia has the league’s 23rd-ranked overall offense. The defending Super Bowl champs average 303.2 total yards per game. Last season the Eagles boasted the eighth-best offense in the NFL, averaging 367.2 yards per contest.