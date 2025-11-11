With Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season fast approaching, fantasy football managers are entering the most crucial stretch of the year. The playoffs are just a few weeks away. Every start/sit decision could swing the outcome of a season. Fortunately, this week’s running back rankings aren’t heavily impacted by byes. Only the Colts and Saints are off. This means fantasy rosters will be nearly at full strength.

Key insights

That also means managers won’t have to navigate absences from top names like Christian McCaffrey, Breece Hall, or Bijan Robinson. However, injuries to key contributors like Isiah Pacheco, JK Dobbins, and Bucky Irving are creating ripple effects across fantasy football lineups. Whether you’re chasing a playoff berth or securing a top seed, knowing which running backs have the matchups and momentum to produce is key.

Let’s break down the top plays and potential sleepers entering Week 11.

Week 11 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Josh Jacobs, GB (@ NYG)

Josh Jacobs continues to be one of the most dependable backs in fantasy football. He logged 21 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown along with five receptions for 33 yards in Green Bay’s close 10–7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. Despite losing a costly fumble late, Jacobs’ 11th rushing touchdown of the season extended his streak to six straight games with a score.

Sure, Jacobs hasn’t cracked 100 rushing yards yet this year. However, his consistency near the goal line and in the passing game make him an elite RB1. The matchup against the Giants is an ideal opportunity for a breakout performance. New York’s defense ranks among the bottom five in yards allowed per carry. Expect Jacobs to flirt with top-five fantasy production this week.

Rico Dowdle, CAR (@ ATL)

Rico Dowdle has quietly become one of fantasy football’s most reliable mid-tier starters. In Week 10, he handled 18 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. He also added three receptions for another 10 yards. Dowdle's workload remains steady, and he’s found the end zone five times this season despite Carolina’s offensive struggles.

Meanwhile, the Falcons’ defense has allowed multiple rushing scores in three of their last four contests. Dowdle’s red-zone role keeps his floor solid. He’s unlikely to explode for a monster stat line. Still, his volume and scoring consistency make him a safe RB2 with RB1 upside.

Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. CIN)

Jaylen Warren continues to command Pittsburgh’s backfield. In the Week 10 loss to the Chargers, he racked up 70 rushing yards on 14 carries. He also added 21 receiving yards on two catches. With nearly all the touches going his way, Warren’s usage is trending toward true feature-back territory.

The Bengals have been leaky against the run all season. Warren has already had success against them. He logged one of his best performances earlier this year. His dual-threat ability makes him a high-end RB2 this week.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Rachaad White, TB (@ BUF)

Rachaad White has struggled recently. He has failed to surpass 40 rushing yards in each of his last three outings. However, he remains heavily involved in the passing game. He caught five passes for 16 yards last week. If Irving continues to miss time with a foot injury, White should maintain his lead role against the Bills.

Buffalo’s linebackers have given up several big plays through the air in recent weeks. That means White’s receiving volume could buoy his fantasy football value. He’s a low-end RB2 or flex play with a solid floor and sneaky upside if Tampa Bay moves the ball effectively.

Kareem Hunt, KC (@ DEN)

Kareem Hunt has made the most of his opportunities in Kansas City’s offense. With Pacheco sidelined due to a knee injury, Hunt took over lead duties in Week 9. He turned 11 carries into 49 yards and a touchdown while adding a reception for six yards. It was his fifth rushing score of the year. His physical running style continues to earn Andy Reid’s trust.

Article Continues Below

Even if Pacheco returns soon, Hunt has carved out a valuable red-zone role that keeps him fantasy relevant. Now, he's against a Denver defense ranked in the bottom third for rushing yards allowed. As such, Hunt projects as a strong flex option with touchdown upside.

Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. SEA)

Kyren Williams remains a key piece of the Rams’ offense despite sharing touches with Blake Corum. In Week 10’s 42–26 win over San Francisco, Williams posted 73 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. He’s clearly the preferred goal-line option for Los Angeles.

Seattle’s defense has allowed over 110 rushing yards per game in its last four outings. That creates an appealing matchup. Yes, the Rams are using a committee. That said, Williams’ efficiency keeps him firmly in RB2 territory with upside for more.

Injury and bye-week fallout

Only the Colts and Saints are off in Week 11. That means fantasy football managers will miss out on Jonathan Taylor and Alvin Kamara, both top-tier RB1s.

Injury-wise, a lot of names bear watching: JK Dobbins (foot), Terrell Jennings (knee), Trey Benson (knee), Omarion Hampton (ankle), Bucky Irving (foot), Chris Rodriguez Jr, (shoulder),

Bam Knight (ankle), Isiah Pacheco (knee).

Week 11 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings – 2025

30. Tyrone Tracy, NYG (vs. GB)

29. Tyjae Spears, TEN (vs. HOU)

28. Woody Marks, HOU (@ TEN)

27. Bam Knight, ARI (vs. SF)

26. David Montgomery, DET (@ PHI)

25. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS (@ MIA)

24. Kimani Vidal, LAC (@ JAX)

23. RJ Harvey, DEN (vs. KC)

22. Aaron Jones, MIN (vs. CHI)

21. Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. SEA)

20. Kareem Hunt, KC (@ DEN)

19. Derrick Henry, BAL (@ CLE)

18. Chase Brown, CIN (@ PIT)

17. Breece Hall, NYJ (@ NE)

16. TreVeyon Henderson, NE (vs. NYJ)

15. Rachaad White, TB (@ BUF)

14. Quinshon Judkins, CLE (vs. BAL)

13. Javonte Williams, DAL (@ LV)

12. Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. LAC)

11. Ashton Jeanty, LV (vs. DAL)

10. Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. CIN)

9. Saquon Barkley, PHI (vs. DET)

8. D'Andre Swift, CHI (@ MIN)

7. Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ ARI)

6. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. CAR)

5. Rico Dowdle, CAR (@ ATL)

4. De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. WAS)

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ PHI)

2. James Cook, BUF (vs. TB)

1. Josh Jacobs, GB (@ NYG)

Bottom line

As the fantasy football playoffs approach, stability and workload are everything. Josh Jacobs, Jaylen Warren, and Kyren Williams are in ideal positions to deliver RB1-level production. Kareem Hunt and Rachaad White offer sneaky upside as injury replacements and matchup plays.

With fewer byes and most top backs active, Week 11 is about identifying opportunity over reputation. Those who start the right combination of volume and efficiency could take a massive step toward the postseason.