It’s been a rollercoaster season for Mississippi State football, and Saturday’s finish might have been the hardest hit yet. Just a month after head coach Jeff Lebby explained his aggressive “receive-first” coin toss philosophy that helped the Bulldogs upset No. 12 Arizona State, the same boldness backfired in a devastating 45-38 overtime loss to No. 22 Texas.

The Bulldogs went toe-to-toe with the Longhorns for four quarters, but after blowing a late lead and falling short in overtime, the reaction from fans was immediate — and brutal. On social media, the calls for Lebby’s firing poured in.

“What a total collapse, fire Jeff Lebby,” wrote one fan.

Another one echoed the sentiment: “Fire Lebby before he walks off the field.”

In another tweet, one supporter was even more direct, saying, “If Lebby isn’t fired tomorrow…”

Many others joined the chorus, expressing anger and disbelief at how quickly the game slipped away.

It wasn’t just the loss, but it was how it happened. Mississippi State held control for most of the night before Texas surged late, capitalizing on defensive breakdowns and questionable play-calling.

The Bulldogs had multiple chances to close it out in regulation, but failed to sustain drives when it mattered most. In overtime, the offense sputtered, and Texas sealed the game with a touchdown that left fans stunned.

Just a few weeks earlier, the Bulldogs were on the other side of a wild finish, storming the field after upsetting Arizona State. That moment of euphoria, however, came with a $500,000 fine from the SEC, a price fans were more than happy to pay at the time. But after Saturday’s collapse, the mood in Starkville couldn’t be more different.

Despite the setback, Mississippi State remains capable of finishing the season strong, but the pressure is now squarely on Lebby. What once felt like an exciting new era has quickly turned tense, as frustrated fans question whether the program can hold onto the promise it showed in September.