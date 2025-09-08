Justifiably, Mississippi State football had every reason to celebrate after upsetting Arizona State last Saturday, 24-20. It was one that fans will remember for a long time.

That rings especially true for those fans who decided to steal the goalpost after rushing the field. However, after sobering up, they likely will regret that decision after Mississippi State was hit with $500,000 by the SEC due to such actions, per Brett McMurphy of On3Sports.com.

This year, the SEC put forward a rule that sanctions an affiliated university with a standard $500,000 fine when fans rush the field. Additionally, the conference provides some wiggle room.

They would be waived of the fine if the opposing team and officials cleared the field promptly. Nevertheless, the purpose of the rule is to protect the safety of student-athletes, coaches, and officials.

This isn't the first time fans rushed the field and cost their university money. On Aug. 31, Florida State was levied with a $50,000 fine by the ACC following the upset over Alabama.

Last November, Ole Miss was given a $350,000 fine when it upset Georgia. This Saturday, Mississippi State will be back at home to take on Alcorn State University.

The fan culture at Mississippi State

Like most universities, Mississippi State has its own unique fan culture that reflects its sensibilities. Among the quirky traditions they utilize is the use of the loud cowbell. That was made after an unsuspecting cow appeared at a bar with a bell, and the Bulldogs ended up winning.

Afterward, fans began to bring cowbells as a symbol of good luck and support.

Plus, they have their own chants, such as “Go to Hell Ole Miss” in reference to their in-state rivals. Nevertheless, they have been known to foster a culture of genuine Southern Hospitality.

The fans are very welcoming to supporters and opponents alike. Those attributes particularly rub off on their baseball program, with those fans being characterized as “too nice”.