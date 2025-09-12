For most coaches, winning the coin toss is an easy decision to defer and take the ball in the second half. But for Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby, he wants his offense on the field immediately whenever the coin toss goes his way.

Lebby views receiving the opening kickoff as an opportunity to give his offense the first chance to establish its rhythm. He added that he was especially keen on keeping Arizona State's offense off the field as much as possible in Week 2.

“For us, especially on Saturday, it was about keeping their offense off the field and dictating how the game was played,” Lebby said, via On3 Sports. “I wanted our guys out there first. Offensively, creating juice, momentum, being able to put a drive together. We've been able to do that two weeks in a row. We have not sustained the way we need to, but that was the thought behind that.”

The strategy worked out in Mississippi State's massive upset of No. 12 Arizona State in Week 2. The Bulldogs executed a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to begin the game before forcing the Sun Devils to punt on their opening possession. Striking first allowed Lebby's team to build a 17-0 lead that it would not relinquish, leading to a seismic 24-20 upset.

Mississippi State offense in rhythm through two weeks

Article Continues Below

Whether it is because of the coin toss decision or not, Jeff Lebby has Mississippi State looking like a new team through two games. The Bulldogs suddenly find themselves with a 2-0 record with two favorable matchups ahead, giving them the chance to potentially begin conference play at 4-0 and ranked in the top 25.

Mississippi State entered the 2025 college football season projected to finish near the bottom of the SEC. Yet, through two weeks, they are one of the few teams in the conference with a top-15 win on their resume.

The Bulldogs have amassed 810 yards of total offense through two games, mostly on the arm of quarterback Blake Shapen. They only accrued 66 rushing yards against Arizona State, but still out-gained the defending Big 12 champions 345-333.

Mississippi State's defense also deserves its due credit, but Lebby's offense is shaping up to be one of the most underrated in the country. Their two upcoming games against Alcorn State and Northern Illinois will only provide additional opportunities to add to their season totals.