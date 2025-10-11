On Saturday afternoon, the Missouri football program hit the field at home for a highly anticipated matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Missouri came into this game ranked at number 14 in the AP poll, sitting undefeated at 5-0 on the 2025 season so far.

Unfortunately, Tigers wide receiver Kevin Coleman had to leave this game at one point due to injury, but later in the game, Missouri got some positive news on his status.

“Missouri WR Kevin Coleman is back in — positive injury update for the Tigers,” reported Pete Nakos of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Coleman is arguably the most explosive wide receiver on the Missouri roster this year after Luther Burden took his talents to the NFL this past spring.

Missouri got off to a strong start to this game, driving down the field in six plays to take an early 7-0 lead over the favored Crimson Tide, who are currently number eight in the country, per the AP Poll.

However, things fell apart a bit from there, as Alabama would go on to score the next 17 points. Missouri would ultimately get a field goal before the half to make the score 17-10 at the break, with the Crimson Tide ahead.

Missouri football has quietly been climbing the SEC ranks over the last few seasons, even flirting with possible playoff contention a year ago. This year, they hope to do the same, and a win against Alabama would certainly be a golden opportunity to quiet some of their doubters in the national media. It would also move them to 6-0 on the young season as SEC play kicks into full gear.

In any case, at the conclusion of the Alabama game, Missouri football will next take the field next Saturday against the Auburn Tigers on the road. That game's starting time has not yet been announced by the SEC.