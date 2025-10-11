Cayden Green is expected to start at left tackle for the Missouri Tigers against No. 8 Alabama, sources told ESPN reporter Pete Thamel. The timeline and status came via Thamel’s post on X, formerly Twitter.

Green missed two games with a right-foot issue that required evaluation and limited practice availability, but Missouri’s staff indicated he has progressed enough to be cleared for the starting lineup.

“Sources: Missouri left tackle Cayden Green will return for the Tigers and start against No. 8 Alabama,” Thamel wrote. “Green is the top lineman for No. 14 Missouri, and he’s missed the past two games with a foot injury. Missouri has the SEC’s top rush offense with 292 yards per game.”

That’s a significant boost for a Mizzou front that has been the engine of a national top-10 attack. Missouri averages 292.0 rushing yards per game, the most in the SEC, and Green’s return should stabilize the left side on early-down runs and help open lanes for Ahmad Hardy and the backfield.

Bringing Green back allows coordinator Kirby Moore and head coach Eliah Drinkwitz to call more downhill running sets and trust single-blocking schemes on the edge. Green's 81.2 PFF grade ranks fourth among left tackles this season despite missing games.

The matchup against Alabama poses the week’s stiffest test. Alabama will attack Missouri’s tackles with speed off the edge and interior power, so Green’s ability to mirror rushers and sustain blocks on second-level defenders matters. If he can handle rushes consistently, Missouri can continue to control the tempo and avoid playing from behind.

Missouri’s offensive identity lives in the run game. Tigers rank among the nation’s leaders in total offense and third-down conversion, and they have leaned on gap schemes that hinge on tackle play at the point of attack. Green’s presence doesn’t guarantee dominance, but it reduces the risk of early negative plays and gives the offense a cleaner platform to operate.

Drinkwitz and his staff tempered expectations when listing Green as questionable earlier in the week, noting they would make a final call after monitoring his practice reps. The decision to start him suggests the staff believes his foot can handle the workload against an Alabama front that tests depth and technique.

Getting Cayden Green back is more than a personnel change; it’s a tactical advantage for Missouri’s run-first identity and a necessary hedge against an Alabama defense built to create chaos up front. The Tide will look to curb Missouri's SEC-leading rushing attack. Expect the Tigers to lean into the ground game early and let Green set the tone on the edge.