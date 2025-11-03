The ACC has been as chaotic and unpredictable as you can get from a conference so far this season, and there are still a number of teams with their eyes on the conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

One of those teams in Louisville football, which has a very good chance to run the table for the rest of the season and get into the conference title game. However, the Cardinals' hopes took a big hit on Saturday. Star running back Isaac Brown went down with an injury during a game against Virginia Tech, and now it looks like he will be out infinitely, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

“Louisville star RB Isaac Brown is out for the foreseeable future,” Nakos reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Exited the Virginia Tech game in the second half.”

Louisville was still able to come through a tough game against the Hokies on the road, getting a 28-16 win to move to 7-1 on the season. However, losing Brown is a big blow to the offense, as the star ballcarrier has been one of the engines for Jeff Brohm and company this season.

Article Continues Below

So far this season, Brown has carried the ball 91 times for 782 yards and five touchdowns, so Louisville leans on him consistently in the running game. Now, Keyjuan Brown will take the majority of the load as the lead back with the starter sidelined.

Louisville is up to No. 14 in the latest AP poll, and it will await its fate in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season on Tuesday night. Regardless, if the Cardinals are able to win out and take the ACC title, they will be in the CFP at the end of the year.

The schedule doesn't look all that daunting for Louisville, but some tricky tests still await. the Cardinals take on Cal at home in Week 11 before a Friday night home game against a reeling, but talented, Clemson team. Then, a road game against SMU in Week 13 will likely decide Louisville's ACC fate.