On Saturday, the Texas football program continued to stack up the wins with a narrow home victory over Vanderbilt, pushing their record to 7-2 in the process. It was a strong performance from Arch Manning, who was questionable for the game due to a concussion but ended up playing and completing 25 of his 33 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Unfortunately, however, the Longhorns didn't emerge from this game unscathed from an injury perspective, as wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who had a big day against the Commodores, went down with a thumb injury.

Recently, the team got a mixed bag of an injury update heading into this weekend's bye.

“Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said Ryan Wingo will be limited in practice this week. Doesn't think he'll miss time, but doesn't expect him to be close to 100 percent,” reported Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com on X, formerly Twitter.

Wingo has been a key weapon for the Longhorns all year, and it certainly helps that the team is hitting the bye week now and giving him some extra time to heal.

Overall, Texas has been up and down throughout this season but has turned up the heat a little bit lately, recently picking up a comeback road win against Mississippi State before knocking off Vanderbilt at home.

Up next for the Longhorns is a road matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs, the team that beat them not once but twice during the 2024 college football season, once in Austin, and once in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Texas will look to avenge those losses when they hit the field in Athens on November 15 for the game against the Bulldogs, a team that sits at 7-1 but hasn't looked particularly dominant this year. The kickoff time for that contest has not yet been announced.