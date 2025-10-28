It has been nearly half a decade since Jon Gruden resigned as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The reasoning behind his resignation is controversial, but as time has passed, Gruden has been accepted back into sports circles. He served as an advisor for the New Orleans Saints in 2023 and then joined Barstool Sports, breaking down film and restarting Gruden's QB Camp for incoming NFL rookies. Yet the knack for coaching persists for the 62-year-old.

In the wake of Brian Kelly's firing from the LSU football team, Gruden joined Wake Up Barstool to share his thoughts on the decision. The conversation quickly shifted to Gruden's future when the former Super Bowl champion was asked if he would rather be an NFL coordinator or a college football head coach.

“I’d probably rather be one of those, I don’t know, I’d like to be a head coach,” Gruden said. “I’d like to give it a shot again. I mean, I sit in a dark room and study tape most of the days. I’m not going to try to fuel any rumors or anything like that, but I’ll be ready to go if I get another shot.”

Gruden did not advocate for replacing Kelly as LSU's head coach, nor did he remove his name from any future candidacy. It would be shocking to see Gruden take an NCAA football coaching gig, but it might be a welcome return for the veteran coach.

He started his coaching career at the University of Tennessee as a graduate assistant during the 1985-1986 season. After his time with the Volunteers, Gruden spent two seasons as the quarterback coach at Southeast Missouri State. He then took over as the tight ends coach for the University of the Pacific before becoming the wide receivers coach at the University of Pittsburgh in 1991.

It has been 34 years since Gruden coached in the college ranks. However, if a call comes in, Gruden is adamant he will be ready.