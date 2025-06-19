One of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class is five-star Jett Washington. He is the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Washington has not announced where he will play college football yet, but he has narrowed his list of options down to three schools. Washington will choose between the USC football team, Alabama and Oregon. Head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans already have a ridiculous 2026 class, and a commitment from another five-star would take it to new heights.

“NEWS: Five-Star Safety Jett Washington is down to Alabama, Oregon, & USC, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 205 S from Las Vegas, NV is ranked as a Top 30 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry).”

Jett Washington is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #18 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #2 safety and the #1 player in the state of Nevada. Washington currently attends Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV. USC is the closest to home.

“A physical specimen with rare size and rare range that could be positioned over the top, in the box or in the slot,” Washington's scouting report reads. “Tipped the scales at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds spring before senior year and posted exceptional testing numbers for a player of his stature. Spent much of the 11th-grade campaign serving as a backstop for one of America’s top prep defenses. Constantly found ways to impact games as he chewed up turf and got to the catch point. Has continued to improve as an open-field tackler since he first arrived on the national recruiting scene as a freshman and will hit like a missile if the opportunity presents itself.”

The USC football team is hoping to land a commitment from this elite prospect that has the potential to excel in college and in the pros.

“Might not always be the most fluid with his transitions, but can recover from false steps with excellent deep speed and use his length to blanket target windows like few others,” the scouting report continues. “Should be viewed as a potential defensive chameleon that can prevent touchdowns in a single or two-high look while also matching-up with large slot and in-line weapons when needed. Must avoid setbacks and keep improving play recognition skills, but looks like the next can’t-miss talent to come out of Bishop Gorman with his game tape and athletic markers. Sunday upside in an era where position lines continue to blur on defense.”

This 2026 USC football class is already the best in the country and it is absolutely loaded. Lincoln Riley might be adding another elite five-star to the mix.