The old saying is, “When one door closes, another one opens.” For USC Football, a door closed when five-star LB Xavier Griffen decommitted earlier this month.

But that door was opened up again on Friday. The No. 1 TE Mark Bowman officially committed, per Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports. The top pick in the class of 2026 chose USC over Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas.

Bowman hails out of Mater Del High School in Santa Ana, California. The 6-foot-4 225-pound TE was part of a dominant team that went 13-0 last season and won the Open Division State Championship.

He caught 32 passes for 435 yards and eight touchdowns on the year. Bowman was highly recruited by other elite college football programs and made visits to each.

The Trojans emphasize the offensive and defensive lines as their primary areas of growth. On the offensive side, USC scored big with the recruiting of four-star WR Luc Weaver, triumphing over Minnesota, UCLA, and Washington. USC coach Lincoln Riley has prioritized utilizing the transfer portal to enhance the line of scrimmage.

Last season, USC finished with a 7-6 record. It was a season marked by struggles, primarily due to a lack of offensive prowess. In truth, Bowman fulfills Riley's offensive vision.

Article Continues Below

Mark Bowman is a USC-type player .

USC football is historically known for having a high-power offense. They produced a pipeline of offensive greatness from quarterbacks to wide receivers. Bowman fits right in because of his ability to route, run, and spread the field. He is also a dynamic athlete.

His size and strength fit in line with what is typically expected of most tight ends.

Riley's approach to offense is to utilize flexibility and explosiveness. He has implemented the Mike Leach “Air Raid” offense that emphasizes that style.

Bowman will be joining a class of 2026 that is ranked No. 1 by 24/7 Sports.