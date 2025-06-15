USC football battled rival UCLA down the stretch for a four-star talent. Talanoa Ili presented a vision of bringing championships back to Hollywood. The linebacker will attempt that in the Land of Troy.

Ili. joined by his parents and younger sister, picked the Trojans over the Bruins on Father's Day. The Kahuku, Hawaii linebacker revealed his decision to join USC via a live selection show by 247Sports.

While Ili is the state of Hawaii's top prospect, he's familiar with Southern California. He starred for Orange Lutheran in 2024 before moving out of California.

“I wanted to come back home in L.A. Play in front of my family and friends. And bring college football back to Hollywood,” Ili told Blair Angulo of 247Sports.

His mother and father broke out in smiles after his choice. He adds to the nation's top-ranked recruiting class.

“I see the vision, I trust it, and I want to win a college football national championship with my hometown team,” Ili said.

How did UCLA lose its grip to USC for 4-star?

The Bruins ignited their own efforts on the college football recruiting trail. UCLA landed four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones over Penn State and Florida State on June 10. Head coach DeShaun Foster even posted a sly reaction after landing another four-star OL in Micah Smith.

But how did UCLA suddenly lose its grip on Ili? Especially after entering the picture in June and making a late run? Los Angeles Daily Breeze reporter Tracy McDannald revealed how Ili's father played a role in the decision.

“Talanoa Ili’s father Glen told me going into the weekend it was a ‘photo finish,' as his son and the family genuinely liked both schools. UCLA did what it could behind the effort of inside linebackers coach Scott White and a strong official visit experience but falls just short,” McDannald shared on X.

The Trojans, meanwhile, reignites their own recruiting process with the Ili commit. Peyton Dyer represents USC's last verbal pledge from June 8. Now USC is one commitment away from hitting 30 for the 2026 class thanks to the Ili decision.