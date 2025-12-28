Snoop Dogg took handing out bowl memorabilia to another level Saturday after the Arizona Bowl. He made sure Fresno State football rocked new gold — by receiving Deathrow chains.

Each player proudly wore the new gold gifted by the iconic artist himself. Barkboard on 247Sports caught the moment involving the Bulldogs wearing their post Christmas gift.

Victory swag for Fresno State includes championship hats, shirts, and a chain. Snoop Dogg is signing many of the hats. #FresnoState #GoDogs @BarkBoard https://t.co/zCVD2QwCWu pic.twitter.com/uWvrCxhC1K — Jackson Moore (@JacksonMoore247) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Even the winning head coach Matt Entz put a Deathrow chain on as captured by Jackson Moore of Barkboard. Entz happened to help coach Snoop's childhood college football team USC last season before taking over the Bulldogs.

Fresno State rolled to a defensive oriented 18-3 romp of Miami (Ohio) in the annual contest now hosted by Snoop. But this new post bowl gimmick took place on the same day of the Pop Tarts Bowl's zany postgame celebration of eating an edible version of the game's mascot.

Fresno State goes on ‘Deathrow' as Snoop Dogg entertains in Arizona Bowl

The chains handed out in Tucson are a homage to the music/entertainment label Snoop owns.

Deathrow, under the direction of former UNLV football player Suge Knight, skyrocketed to fame in the early 1990s with a young Snoop helping lead the West Coast Hip-Hop movement. The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, delivered a controversial but musically impactful presence that helped galvanize the rap genre. Plus Deathrow changed the music scene out west forever — as Snoop helped usher in a new sound alongside Dr. Dre, Tha Dogg Pound, and in later years the late Tupac Shakur, plus the late Nate Dogg among others.

Snoop repurchased the label from MNKR Music Group in Feb. 2022 as a full circle moment. He rebranded Deathrow with a mix of soul, gospel and the traditional rap sound that grew the label.

The musician just two days ago entertained fans in front of a Christmas audience for the Lions-Vikings contest. He even cut his CW interview short to recover a kickoff in the end zone of the Arizona Bowl — drawing laughs and online reaction.

Now he got the Bulldogs coming to Deathrow by wearing the famed chain after taking down the RedHawks. No doubt the Bulldogs are bringing back “California Love” after their out-of-state trip.