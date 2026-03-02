Tight end is becoming a more important position each year in the NFL it seems like, and there isn't a better one in the NFL Draft this spring than Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon. Sadiq was a key part of an elite group of pass catchers for the Ducks and now he projects as the best tight end in his class.

Sadiq isn't a super refined tight end, both as a blocker and a pass-catcher, but the physical traits make him an enticing gamble in the first round. Few tight ends in the history of the NFL have ever moved like Sadiq at his size, and that was on full display at the NFL Combine when he posted a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash.

A player with Sadiq's frame is capable of being a good blocker, but that will have to be coached into him. If he also can learn how to run better routes, he could be an unstoppable force at tight end in the years to come.

Because of his raw skillset and his high ceiling at a position that doesn't usually end up being drafted very high, Sadiq's draft range is a little hard to project. Some mocks have him near the end of the first round, but others have him as high as the top 10.

Which teams are best suited to get the best out of Sadiq both as a rookie and long-term?

Kansas City Chiefs

The biggest story of the offseason for the Chiefs is the pending decision of Travis Kelce about whether he is going to retire or not. Regardless of whether he has one more season in Kansas City, finding his replacement should still be a priority sooner rather than later.

There's no better option to do that this offseason than with Sadiq, the best tight end available either in the draft or free agency. The Oregon product would give Patrick Mahomes another security blanket in the middle of the field and someone who can capitalize on mismatches. Sadiq is also an explosive player who could fix the Chiefs' problems generating big plays.

If Kelce does decide to return, Andy Reid has already proven that he can have a lot of success with two-tight end sets. Then, Sadiq could take over the mantle as the primary guy at that position. Taking him at pick No. 9 could be a bit steep, but Reid and Mahomes are the perfect people to elevate a player like Sadiq to stardom early in his career.

Denver Broncos

In the lead-up to the 2025 season, the talk around the Denver Broncos was that Sean Payton wanted a “joker” that he could use in his offense and get the ball to in creative ways. Payton thought that he had that when he acquired tight end Evan Engram, but things didn't exactly work out.

Now, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Broncos target a similar kind of player in either free agency or in the NFL Draft. Sadiq was exactly that kind of explosive playmaker for Oregon last season, and he showed out at the NFL Combine with blazing speed at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds.

Few coaches in the modern NFL have used tight ends as creatively as Payton has over the course of his career, and Sadiq is exactly the kind of weapon that can take Bo Nix and this Broncos offense to the next level. It may take a trade-up from No. 30 after Sadiq's huge combine, but this would be a perfect spot for him to land.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers exceeded expectations this season, stealing the NFC South title from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thanks to an improved defense and an offense that ran the football well and got just enough out of Bryce Young. Now, the focus heading into 2026 should be getting as much as possible out of Young and the offense as Dave Canales and company try to decide if the former No. 1 overall pick is the future of the franchise.

The Panthers have a solid group of receivers to help Young out, led by Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. But it's often said that a great tight end is a quarterback's best friend, and that's exactly what Sadiq can be for Young.

Sadiq would give Young a big body to target over the middle of the field, but he would also be an explosive option in the middle of the offense that would open things up underneath for Young and company. He would be a perfect fit for Canales and company at a position of need this offseason.