As the Florida football team is led by new head coach Jon Sumrall, he is looking to bring new energy and life to the program after the era of Billy Napier. While the Florida football team looks to the transfer portal and the recruiting trail to bolster its team for next season and the future, Sumrall would speak more on his approach.

Sumrall was on the “Triple Option” podcast, where he spoke about how, when recruiting, he is “real” and “authentic,” further detailing the type of players that are going to succeed with the Gators.

“Our approach is we’re real, and we’re authentic,” Sumrall said. “Like I’m not the type of guy that recruits a kid and they come on campus and all of a sudden they're like, ‘Man, why'd you change?' Like, I ain't changing. And in recruiting conversations with every young man that steps in my office, sometimes my assistant coaches, they're like, ‘Hey, are you trying to recruit that guy or de-recruit him?'”

“Because I ask all of them,” Sumrall continued. “I'm like, ‘Hey, if you're tough and you love football and you want to get coached, you're going to love being a Florida Gator. If you're not tough and you don't love football and you think you've got all the answers and don't want to get coached, please go somewhere else.'”

The “dirty work” that the Florida football team will focus on

“Where I feel like we've had to really push the envelope here in developing this team is in the weight room. Doing some of the dirty work,” Sumrall said. “I think it maybe became a little too casual or too complacent, a little too comfortable, and so, I think those things are probably where we needed the most attention.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Sumrall will bring back a winning edge to the Gators, as the team was 4-8 last season.