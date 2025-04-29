One year after landing in Lincoln as the most-hyped quarterback recruit in Nebraska football history, Dylan Raiola inked his biggest NIL deal. Before completing his first full academic year, Raiola signed a new deal with Adidas, the school's apparel partner.

Raiola called the deal with Adidas a “tremendous honor,” according to On3 Sports, which reported the news of his NIL contract. The 19-year-old added that joining the company “strengthens [his] journey” with Nebraska.

In his first year with the program, Raiola led the Nebraska football team to its first bowl game victory since 2015. In an up-and-down season, the former five-star recruit threw for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Raiola is the latest star quarterback to ink a new deal in the 2025 college football offseason. Arch Manning's deal with Panini America upped his earnings to $6.6 million, making him the highest-paid collegiate athlete. Carson Beck, Nico Iamaleava and others signed new deals after finding new schools from the transfer portal.

Following previous rumors of a potential transfer, Raiola's new deal is another step towards his commitment to Nebraska. At the end of the 2024 season, the star quarterback firmly denied the transfer rumors with a social media post confirming his dedication to the program for at least the next two seasons.

Nebraska football QB Dylan Raiola's growing NIL profile

The deal with Adidas is the second NIL deal Raiola has signed in the past year. He previously launched a series of Nebraska-branded merchandise featuring his legacy as the son of former offensive lineman and Rimington Trophy award winner Dominic Raiola.

Inarguably one of the greatest players in Nebraska football history, Dominic Raiola's No. 54 jersey is retired by the Cornhuskers. He went on to enjoy a successful 14-year career with the Detroit Lions in the NFL, starting 203 of his 219 games played.

Raiola's earnings through his merchandise release are not public, but On3 Sports estimates his total NIL worth as $2.3 million. That estimation places him 21st on the highest-paid college athletes list and the 15th-highest-paid quarterback. Raiola is also a part of the EA NCAA Football game, which paid $600 to every participating athlete.