With just two starts under his belt, Arch Manning has already taken over the NIL game. The rising third-year quarterback, who is expected to take over as Texas' starter in 2025, has reportedly inked a new name, image and likeness deal that will likely make him the highest-paid athlete in college sports.

Before the end of spring training camps, Manning inked a new memorabilia deal with Panini America, per On3 Sports. Manning previously signed a deal with Panini America in 2023, before he even stepped foot on a college football field, but expanded his role with the company two years later.

The deal raises his estimated annual NIL worth to $6.6 million, the most of any collegiate athlete. On3 Sports estimates his annual NIL value is nearly $2 million more than the second-highest-paid NCAA athlete, Duke's Cooper Flagg.

Before signing his new deal with Panini America, Manning already had deals with Vuori, Red Bull and Uber. He memorably launched with Uber in a comedic commercial alongside his father, Cooper Manning, and his grandfather, Archie Manning.

Of the 10 highest-paid NIL athletes, four are college football quarterbacks. Joining Manning on the list are Carson Beck, DJ Lagway, LaNorris Sellers, Drew Allar, Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier.

Texas prepares for Arch Manning takeover in 2025

Though Manning has just two starts in his two-year career, he is preparing to take over as Texas' full-time starting quarterback in the fall. With Quinn Ewers entering the 2025 NFL Draft, the road is fully cleared for his era to truly begin.

In 10 games in 2024, including two starts, Manning threw for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions as a redshirt freshman. He also ran for 108 yards and four additional touchdowns on the ground. Despite the sustained success Ewers had with the program, many fans called for Manning to take over as the starter all season long.

In his two starts, Manning averaged 291.5 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 14.5 rushing yards and 0.5 rushing touchdowns in games against ULM and Mississippi State. Other than a three-week stretch from Week 2 to Week 4 — including one game against UTSA in which Manning relieved an injured Ewers — the 19-year-old mostly subbed in for third-down and goal-line packages as a running threat.

Manning's family lineage and play style already have many predicting he will be the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. Some predict NFL teams are already preparing to take him with that pick one year in advance.