It’s been a frustrating year in Chapel Hill, and Saturday night only added to the sting. The North Carolina Tar Heels came within inches of pulling off a much-needed victory, only to fall 17-16 in overtime to Virginia, their fifth loss of the season.

The heartbreaking finish summed up a campaign that has repeatedly slipped away from Bill Belichick’s team in the smallest of margins.

North Carolina had a chance to take control late, but a costly interception near the red zone kept the game tied at 10 heading into overtime. Virginia struck first, punching in a one-yard score to make it 17-10.

The Tar Heels responded with a determined drive capped by Gio Lopez’s touchdown pass to Davion Gause, but Belichick elected to go for two and the win. The aggressive call came up just short, literally, as Gause was stopped inches from the goal line, leaving North Carolina with another gut-wrenching loss instead of a season-saving win.

After the game, Belichick’s postgame presser was pure vintage: short, sharp, and undeniably Belichick. When asked what went into his decision to go for two in overtime, he told reporters, “Just trying to win the game.”

Asked who the first read was on the final play, he said simply, “Whoever was open.” When pressed further about how much the last two weeks reflected the team’s improvement, his answer was as dry as ever: “I can’t put a percentage on it.”

Article Continues Below

The exchange, reported by ESPN, felt familiar to anyone who followed his two decades of press conferences in New England. But for Tar Heels fans, it underscored the tension and frustration surrounding the program.

What was supposed to be a season of revival under one of football’s greatest minds has instead turned into a lesson in growing pains and missed chances. And to ”make it better,” fans were unforgiving on social media, taking swipes at the players and the UNC team itself.

North Carolina’s defense played well enough to win, holding Virginia’s passing game in check for most of the night, but the offense once again failed to capitalize in key moments. Red-zone struggles and conservative play-calling have plagued the Tar Heels throughout 2025, and Saturday’s loss added to a list of games that slipped away by the thinnest of margins.

At 2-5, Belichick’s first college season continues to teeter between development and disappointment. Yet, amid the frustration, his no-nonsense demeanor suggests he’s still focused on the long game, teaching toughness, discipline, and resilience to a young team that remains just a few plays away from turning close losses into defining wins.