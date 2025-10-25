No. 17 Virginia is one of the best stories in college football this season. Before the season started, the biggest story in all of college football was Bill Belichick taking over at North Carolina. Boy, has that been a disaster so far.

North Carolina has fallen to 2-5 on the season after a 17-16 loss to the Cavaliers in overtime. The Tar Heels tied the game at 10 in the second quarter, and neither side could create any points for the entire second half. The game went to overtime, but not before Virginia saw their game be saved with an interception with less than 15 seconds remaining.

VIRGINIA GETS THE GAME-SAVING INT AND WE'RE HEADING TO OVERTIME IN NORTH CAROLINA 🤯 See who wins between No. 16 UVA and UNC on ACC Network and the ESPN App 🔥https://t.co/9f1AaLy72c pic.twitter.com/lK1Fn2wN1K — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Belichick had to lose his mind seeing his quarterback throw a deep interception when they were roughly 10 yards away from attempting a winning field goal.

The game continued into overtime, where the Tar Heels had another opportunity to win the game. Virginia started with the ball and scored a touchdown easily as J'Mari Taylor scored from one yard out. North Carolina's offense got the ball next and reached the end zone in five plays. Belichick decided to go for two and try to win the game rather than tie the game and force double overtime. However, quarterback Gio Lopez threw to Davion Gause, and he was stopped inches short of the goal line. UNC was a few inches short of improving to 3-4 on the season. Instead, Virginia improved to 7-1 and seems to be one of the rising teams in the ACC.

Virginia took down Florida State earlier this year and now controls their own destiny to the ACC Championship game.