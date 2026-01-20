There is no question that Bill Belichick went through a tumultuous first year as head coach at North Carolina. The Tar Heels finished the season at 4-8 and 13th in the ACC. Now he has time to reflect.

On Monday, before the National Championship game, Belichick came clean about his transition from the New England Patriots to North Carolina, per College GameDay.

“It was great to work with a lot of young players,” he said. “I saw a lot of improvement both off the field in their training, conditioning, strength, and explosion, and all that. Then on the field in terms of technique, communication, and so forth.”

When asked by Pat McAfee if he enjoyed coaching college more than the pros, Belichick said he enjoys all of it.

“I like all of them,” he said. “It's great to see young guys improve like rookies in the NFL. It's great to work with the great players like the Tom Bradys and Rodney Harrisons and guys like that. “

Bill Belichick joins College GameDay to recap his transition from coaching NFL pros to college athletes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hlvGqmBNg3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 19, 2026

Article Continues Below

Undoubtedly, Belichick left his mark on the Patriots. He coached Tom Brady and company to six Super Bowl titles (2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, and 2019). Belichick coached the Patriots for 24 seasons and became one of the most decorated coaches in NFL history. He has 333 career wins, 302 in the regular season and 31 in the postseason.

Altogether, Belichick is ranked on the all-time wins list behind Don Shula with 347.

Additionally, he coached players such as Harrison, Adam Vinatieri, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Tedy Bruschi.

In December 2024, Belichick was hired to be the head coach at North Carolina.