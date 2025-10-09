North Carolina football encountered immediate turbulence in year one of the Bill Belichick era. Belichick faced exiting his UNC job before the season ends, per a bombshell report from Andrew Jones of 247Sports.

Is the “potential exit strategy” rumor indeed true for the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach? Belichick and UNC released statements Wednesday night addressing the rumblings.

“I'm fully committed to UNC football and the program we're building,” Belichick said in the statement.

Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham added “Coach Belichick has the full support of the department of athletics and university.”

Both sound fully committed to one another despite the dismal 2-3 start. And amid another controversial moment in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina, Bill Belichick will be missing a high-profile assistant

The Tar Heels even have their first NCAA investigation under Belichick.

Cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins got suspended Tuesday. College football insider for The Athletic Bruce Feldman reported that Hawkins allegedly provided a player's family members with sideline passes to a game — a violation of NCAA rules.

Hawkins established himself as one of Belichick's top recruiters. He landed a verbal commitment from four-star athlete C.J. Sadler of Cass Technical High in Detroit on the college football recruiting trail. Hawkins also helped flip Ohio State commit Jakob Weatherspoon back in July — helping secure the biggest UNC recruiting coup in the Belichick era.

The Southern California native additionally worked his Southern California connections too to land Serra High of Gardena teammates Marcellous Ryan (2026 commit) and Skylar Robinson ('27 prospect).

Hawkins could still return pending the outcome of the NCAA investigation. No word yet on who would become acting CB coach in his absence.

It's been a season of multiple unraveling moments for UNC. Belichick and the ‘Heels took a mammoth beatdown against TCU to start the season. UCF and recently, Clemson, handed the legendary head coach and his team two more lopsided defeats. One UNC assistant described the 2025 season as “f—– up” in an interview with The Guardian.

North Carolina has a bye this Saturday before traveling out west to face Cal for a Friday night contest.