North Carolina football and head coach Bill Belichick landed a significant Penn State transfer, according to On3 Sports. Defensive end Smith Vilbert told his university that he will be moving from State College to Chapel Hill this upcoming season.

In 16 games, he had four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Even though Vilbert finished his senior season, he has an additional COVID-19 year of eligibility.

However, Vilbert wasn't the first one to go to Chapel Hill when North Carolina football hired Belichick. There have been a barrage of prospects that immediately committed.

After all, North Carolina football flipped a four-star commitment from Texas A&M. The opportunity to play under Belichick is one that many football savants would dream of.

Even though he's only coached in the NFL, greatness is found anywhere. Still, there is plenty of work to do in the college space. The ACC has tough teams like SMU, Clemson, and Miami (FL).

To compete with them, they will need an elite team on both sides. Despite Belichick having his winning ways, there could be some struggles.

The transfer portal and NIL are two elements not really found in the NFL. In his first season, there might be an adjustment period. Either way, it hasn't swayed guys like Vilbert.

Bill Belichick's influence has North Carolina football well-off

The numbers don't back it up, but Vilbert understands reaching the big game. After all, Penn State reached the Orange Bowl last season.

Although they lost to Notre Dame, it was a legitimate shot for Vilbert and his team to make a statement. Now, he'll switch conferences.

The Big Ten is drastically different from the ACC. The latter is a conference that thrives on high-octane offenses. Both Miami and SMU were in the Top 10 for points per game in the entire country.

On the flip side, Penn State was in the Top 10 for defensive points per game. They are two completely different styles and one that might take some adjusting to.

At the end of the day though, Vilbert's flip likely won't be the last. North Carolina football is set to have their spring game in the next few weeks.

Although different universities might try and poach players, majority of them are transfers. Again, playing under Belichick is a once in a lifetime opportunity that many kids want to take full advantage of.

For Vilbert, his final season could be under one of the greatest coaches in the history of the sport. Whether it ends good or bad, it's still an incredible opportunity, nonetheless.