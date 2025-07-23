The upcoming 2025 season is a tantalizing one for the North Carolina football program. Legendary coach Bill Belichick is still preparing the team for his first season in charge. However, it is clear that excitement for his debut campaign among the North Carolina football fans is palpable. In addition to the season tickets sold out this spring, college football insider Pete Thamel also reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the team has sold out its entire allotment of football tickets.

There have certainly been a lot of changes in Chapel Hill as the Tar Heels prepare for this momentous campaign. Belichick overhauled the staff, and program general manager Michael Lombardi works hand in hand with the eight-time Super Bowl winner to turn the North Carolina football program into the “33rd NFL team.” The team has hit the transfer portal hard in addition to building up the Class of 2026 on the recruiting trail. How will Belichick's first season at Kenan Stadium fare?

Bill Belichick's first season with North Carolina football fast approaching

Just like other stadiums throughout college football, a packed Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill is one of the sport's best sights. A sea of powder blue and white, fans throughout the stadium amping up the atmosphere… it's certainly a place where Belichick can thrive. The key is this: how will his ideals translate to a younger crowd? After all, former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, one of Belichick's closest friends, abruptly retired in January 2024 due to the rapid changes in college football over the past few years.

There's almost no question that Belichick has asked Saban his advice on at least a few occasions during this transition. Yet, as the start of the 2025 season draws closer, it will be time to see if the excitement from North Carolina football fans is warranted. Will the Tar Heels improve in Belichick's first season? Or will they struggle to adapt to a new standard? The college football world will have its answers soon enough.