The Fighting Irish enter 2025 carrying the weight of both expectation and unfinished business. After coming within a single game of capturing their first national championship since 1988, Marcus Freeman’s squad knows the bar has been raised. The Irish faithful demand more than playoff appearances now. They crave hardware. With a roster built on veteran leadership, a retooled quarterback room, and a defense that remains as physical as any in the nation, Notre Dame’s path forward is as intriguing as it is uncertain. The story of the season will center on how quickly redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr grows into the role of being the face of Irish football.

Season preview

The CJ Carr era officially begins in South Bend. He does have a strong supporting cast featuring running back Jeremiyah Love and wideouts Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison. This group carries the mantle of being ‘hunter not hunted.' Carr inherits a roster that returns 11 starters from last year’s national title runner-up squad.

On paper, coach Freeman’s squad is more talented than nearly every opponent on the schedule. However, talent alone won’t guarantee victories. The Irish finished 14–2 and remain a legitimate College Football Playoff contender, but quarterback is the pressing question. Veteran Riley Leonard is gone after nearly carrying the team to a championship.

Now the spotlight falls on Carr, who leads one of the least experienced quarterback rooms in the nation. Collectively, Notre Dame’s quarterbacks have just three career pass attempts. That's hardly a reliable sample size. If the Irish are to return to the playoff, Carr will need to mature quickly and prove he can handle the stage.

Here we will look at four bold predictions for Notre Dame Fighting Irish football looking ahead to the 2025 NCAA Football season.

Will Pauling will surpass 500 yards

Notre Dame captain Will Pauling will become a hidden gem in the Irish offense. Yes, he isn’t projected to start. That said, Pauling will carve out a critical role in the receiving corps. Juniors Greathouse and Faison headline the returning group, and Virginia transfer Malachi Fields is expected to seize the WR1 mantle. Yet Pauling’s leadership and reliability will ensure he finds the field early and often.

Pauling has a knack for making tough catches in traffic and moving the chains. On a team that needs steady hands to support a freshman quarterback, his presence will be invaluable. Pauling tops 500 yards on the season, cementing his status as more than just a captain. He’ll be a key offensive contributor.

Bryce Young will emerge as a defensive star

Notre Dame’s defense is always a calling card. In 2025, sophomore defensive end Bryce Young could become its breakout star. The son of former NFL legend Bryant Young, he has the pedigree, size, and athleticism to dominate. Sure, Notre Dame has veteran pass rushers who may be more proven. Still, Young has the upside to surpass them all.

As a true freshman, he flashed raw ability but lacked consistency. This year, expect that to change. Young has the speed to collapse the pocket and the strength to set the edge. That should make him a nightmare for offensive tackles. The prediction: he’ll rack up between eight to twelve sacks, leading the team in that category and making a name for himself as one of the top young defensive linemen in the country.

CJ Carr will start all 12 games

The Irish may not have much choice but to hand the keys to CJ Carr from Week 1 and let him learn on the job. Notre Dame’s schedule opens with tough matchups against No. 10 Miami and No. 19 Texas A&M. That's a pretty brutal welcome for a redshirt freshman. Carr, though, has the benefit of an elite supporting cast. He should enjoy strong offensive line play, reliable receivers, and a running game that can ease the load.

Notre Dame doesn’t need Carr to be a superstar immediately. They need him to manage the game, avoid mistakes, and grow into his role. There will be bumps along the way, but by the end of the season, Carr will have started all 12 games and gained invaluable experience. The Irish should ride with Carr through highs and lows, knowing the long-term payoff could be immense.

Notre Dame will lose in the first round of the CFP

Notre Dame has the talent to go 11-1 and once again host a playoff game in South Bend. However, they’ll fall in the first round. Last season, Indiana was a favorable matchup in the playoff opener, and the Irish cruised. This year, the luck of the draw may not be as kind. A tougher opponent, combined with Carr’s inexperience, could spell an early exit.

That’s not to say Notre Dame will underachieve. An 11-win season and a playoff berth would still mark them as one of the nation’s premier programs. On the flip side, the reality of starting a freshman quarterback in a playoff setting is brutal. One average performance could be the difference between advancing and going home. Expect Notre Dame to once again feel the sting of postseason disappointment, setting the stage for Carr and the Irish to make a more serious run in 2026.

Final thoughts

Notre Dame’s 2025 season is full of promise and peril. Will Pauling is set to surprise as a key contributor, and Bryce Young is poised to become the next defensive star. CJ Carr will grow into his role as the Irish’s leader under center. The Fighting Irish have the talent to win double-digit games and reach the playoff. A first-round exit, though, feels likely as Carr continues his development. The foundation for the future is being laid, and while the national title may not come this year, Notre Dame is inching closer to breaking its championship drought.