Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin scored his 900th career goal on Wednesday night. Ovechkin is the all-time leading goal scorer in NHL history. And he added to his legacy by becoming the first to 900 career goals. As he and his teammates were celebrating, though, St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was drawing the anger of fans.

Normally, milestone pucks are retrieved and given to the player after the game. However, Binnington hid Ovechkin's 900th goal puck in his goaltending equipment as the Capitals were celebrating. He made no move to give the puck to Washington's bench. It wasn't until an on-ice official came over that he gave the puck up.

BINNINGTON TRIED TO STEAL THE 900TH GOAL PUCK 😭 pic.twitter.com/cOPqSOLSRn — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Binnington could have been attempting to play a bit of a midgame prank. However, it's worth noting that the Blues goaltender is no stranger to controversial moments. For instance, he once threw a water bottle at then-Colorado Avalanche star Nazem Kadri during a press conference.

A lot of fans online don't buy that the Blues goalie was pulling a prank, though. And they weren't happy with his attempt to steal Ovechkin's puck. “That's what you gotta do to stay relevant when you're ringing up an .850 or so on the year,” one fan wrote on social media on Wednesday night.

“jordan binnington has to be one of the most insufferable athletes in any current sports league,” another fan said in response to Binnington's antics.

“If someone had asked you prior to today which NHL goaltender would be most likely to do something this petty, I'd wager most would have said Jordan Binnington,” someone else wrote.

Binnington did not get the last laugh, either way. The Blues puck-stopper did not put his best pad forward, allowing four goals on 15 shots. He was eventually replaced by Joel Hofer, who is finishing out what has become a blowout loss to Ovechkin and the Capitals.