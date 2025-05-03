Notre Dame football rode Jeremiyah Love to the national title game. The Fighting Irish will eventually need to replace him on the college football recruiting trail.

The national championship game runner ups found some insurance moving forward in the form of a four-star commit. Notre Dame landed running back Jaivan Osborne Saturday, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirming the move. Fawcett adds Michigan was on the final mix.

“Choose hard live easy, I will give my all for Notre Dame Today,” Osborne told Fawcett.

But for the Irish, Osborne's future arrival gives the running game and Love help moving forward. Especially after he signs his letter of intent by December. The Forney, Texas native is capable of igniting the ground game in the same magnitude of Love.

Notre Dame has next Jeremiyah Love on its hands

The Irish landed one of the nation's best backs for the 2026 cycle. He's listed as the nation's No. 6 RB for 247Sports. Gabe Brooks is one who's high on Osborne by writing this evaluation.

“High-volume workhorse with a tightly wound, compact build that should be able to continue that heavier-touch role in the future,” Brooks shared first. “Flashes an effective jump cut. May be most effective as a one-cut slasher who gets north-south rather than stringing moves at the second level. Displays good initial acceleration to hit the hole with juice.”

Brooks adds Osborne brings a “violent run style” that shakes contact. He's fresh off delivering 1,225 yards and scoring 25 touchdowns. And he put together that production for a school that competed in the Texas 5A D-I first round of the playoffs.

The 5-foot-9, 196-ppund Osborne, though, delivered astonishing numbers in 2023. He compiled 2,231 yards and crossed the end zone 39 times.

Love delivered his own running violence for the Irish. He's expected to garner both Heisman Trophy and NFL Draft chatter in 2025.

The back landed nearly 45 scholarship offers on the recruiting trail. In-state power conference programs TCU, Texas and Texas A&M also offered. But he's heading to South Bend with the potential to carry the legacy Love created.