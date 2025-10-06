Over the weekend, No. 16 Notre Dame football demolished Boise State 28-7. A catalyst for victory was QB CJ Carr. He completed 15 out of 23 pass attempts (65.2%) and had two touchdowns.

As a result, more will be expected out of him going forward. According to Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, he foresees the possibility in Carr to do more. For instance, being integrated into the team's “wildcat” formation, per Tyler Horka of On3Sports.com/BGI News.

“At some point if we have to throw the ball to CJ Carr, then maybe we got to do that to get people to respect him” he said.

In summary, Notre Dame's “wildcat” formation occurs when the running back takes the snap from the center, rather than the quarterback. Altogether, RB Jeremiyah Love will be the one receiving the snap and then Carr will line up as the WR.

Essentially, the goal is to run with the ball and maximize the passing game. Freeman thinks really highly of Carr, whom he refers to as a “special player”. Currently, Carr has accumulated 1,280 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and QB rating of 86.3 in his freshman year.

At this point, Notre Dame has a record of 3-2. Meanwhile, Freeman is in his fourth year as the head coach.

The ubiquitous abilities of CJ Carr

Overall, Carr is the standard quarterback who primarily passes the ball. In other words, he doesn't typically run with the ball. So far, Carr has 26 rushing yards on 21 carries this year, including a touchdown.

During high school, Carr was a multifaceted QB who could pass and run at Saline High School in Saline, Michigan. In his junior year, he had 221 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. The following year, Carr had 59 carries to achieve 91 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Altogether, he finished with 312 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. In essence, he showcases his ability to run and run effectively.

As a result, Carr could very well be trusted to receive the ball and run with strength.