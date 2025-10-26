The Michigan Wolverines claimed their fourth consecutive victory over the Michigan State Spartans with a 31-20 win on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines entered the rivalry game with momentum after their 24-7 win over the Washington Huskies.

The win wasn't without controversy, as a disputed offside penalty wiped out what could have been a momentum-shifting fumble recovery for the Spartans. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about the offside penalty that benefited his team after the game.

“We won; I'm not worried about that,” Moore said, as Ryan Zuke of MLive reported.

The call in question occurred at a critical juncture in the third quarter. With Michigan clinging to a 10-7 lead, Michigan State cornerback Malcolm Bell timed a blitz perfectly, strip-sacking quarterback Bryce Underwood at the MSU 21-yard line. However, officials flagged Bell for offside, negating the turnover.

The penalty proved costly for Michigan State. Instead of taking possession near midfield with a chance to grab the lead, the Spartans watched Michigan keep the ball and score a Justice Haynes touchdown a few plays later. That drive shifted momentum dramatically, stretching Michigan's advantage to 17-7 before it eventually cruised to victory.

Discipline issues plagued Michigan State throughout the contest. The Spartans committed 12 penalties for 105 yards, repeatedly extending Michigan drives and stalling their own momentum. The flags included four false starts, one delay of game, and the controversial defensive offsides that changed the game's trajectory.

Michigan State's coaching decisions also drew scrutiny. The Spartans went for two after a fourth-quarter touchdown instead of kicking the extra point, and twice opted against field goal attempts on fourth down. Both gambles failed, leaving points on the field in a game it lost by 11.

Despite the controversy surrounding the call, Moore's squad stuck to its identity on the ground. Michigan's rushing attack dominated with 276 yards. Haynes led the way with 152 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, while Jordan Marshall added a 56-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.