The Colorado football team reached a new low with a 53-7 loss to Utah in Week 9. Head coach Deion Sanders believes the result was the worst beating of his career and the worst of his adult life.

The Buffaloes entered the game as 14-point underdogs but never came close to threatening Utah with a potential upset. After being visibly frustrated on the sideline all game, Sanders frustratingly compared the loss to being “whooped by his mama as a kid” after the fact.

“This is bad,” Sanders said after the game, via ESPN. “This is probably the worst beating I've ever had except when my mama whooped me as a kid… Sometimes you're just dumbfounded, man. You just look at this day and say, ‘Wow, what happened?'”

Colorado managed just 140 yards of total offense, including just 102 passing yards. It was another tough night in the office for Kaidon Salter, who went just 9-for-22 for 37 passing yards and one interception.

Conversely, Utah got virtually whatever it wanted on offense. The Utes racked up 587 yards of total offense, 422 coming on the ground. They had two players top 100 rushing yards in the game, with Byrd Ficklin notching 151 yards and Wayshawn Parker adding 145.

The Buffaloes did not reach the end zone until the fourth quarter, when backup quarterback Ryan Staub punched in a one-yard touchdown to avoid the shutout.

Deion Sanders admittedly out-coached in Colorado's loss to Utah

Colorado entered the game riding high off its previous upset win over No. 22 Iowa State. Utah simply proved to be on another level and overwhelmed the Buffaloes from the jump.

Sanders took full blame for the loss and admitted that he was out-coached by Kyle Whittingham. Sanders bested 10-year veteran Matt Campbell in Week 7, but lost the battle to the 21-year pro.

“He kicked my butt today,” Sanders said of Whittingham, via ESPN. “It was a one-on-one with me and him, and he won by a significant margin.”

The loss dropped Colorado to 3-5 on the season. They will need to win three of their final four games to become bowl-eligible for the second consecutive season.

Colorado returns home in Week 10 for its homecoming game against Arizona in Week 10. The Buffaloes end the season with winnable matchups against West Virginia, Arizona State and Kansas State.