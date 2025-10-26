On Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants took their second straight loss with a frustrating 38-20 defeat at the hands of the divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles on the road. The game was the second matchup in three weeks between these two squads, with the Giants taking the first in surprising blowout fashion during Thursday Night Football.

Part of the frustration for the Giants on Sunday were numerous qualms with the officiating crew, including an egregious pass interference call in the second half that took away a big play for the Giants and drew the ire of New York head coach Brian Daboll.

“Brian Daboll is angry because this was called OPI on the #Giants … and it's an absolute joke. So ridiculous,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

#Giants HC Brian Daboll is going nuts after the latest OPI call. pic.twitter.com/XEFFYwbjsx — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 26, 2025

Some found a cinematic reference to which to compare Daboll in this heated moment.

“Brian Daboll looked like Anger from Inside Out on the #Giants sideline just now and I don’t blame him today,” noted NFL insider Mike Garafolo of NFL.com on X.

This was not the only mind-numbingly bad call to go against the Giants on the afternoon, as earlier in the game, New York had a fumble negated on a failed tush push after the referees incorrectly ruled that Jalen Hurts' forward progress had stopped, despite the replay showing quite the contrary.

A frustrating day for the Giants

Overall, the New York Giants have shown some flashes of potential this year but have been unable to parlay it into many wins, including during last week's generational choke job against the Denver Broncos.

Making matters worse in the Eagles game was the fact that running back Cam Skattebo went down with what looked to be an ugly leg injury on an awkward fall, making him the second burgeoning Giants offensive star to go down this year, alongside wide receiver Malik Nabers.

In any case, the Giants will look to get back in the win column next week when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.