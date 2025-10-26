Auburn football got a big comeback win over Arkansas on Saturday. The Tigers defeated Arkansas, 33-24. Auburn trailed the game at halftime, 21-10.

The victory helped cool off the hot seat that Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is sitting on. Freeze is under fire for not winning more games during his tenure at Auburn. Following the victory, Freeze addressed the rumors that he may be fired soon.

“But you know, when you sign up for these, you’re fighting for your life from Game 1. And that’s what we do. And we signed up for it. It’s hard on the families that have to hear all of it, I’m sure, and wonder about what’s next and all of that,” Freeze said, per On3. “But I just can’t give that power. Just go to work today and the next day and the next day and be consistent in front of these kids and this staff and man, just make sure they see a consistency in me. And that comes from me being grounded with good friends and faith.”

Auburn is now 4-4 on the season following the win. The Tigers are also 1-4 now in the SEC. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Tigers.

Hugh Freeze's days could be numbered at Auburn

There are several power 4 conference college football coaches who have been fired this season. One of them is Sam Pittman, who was fired at Arkansas. Freeze could join the list, as many analysts are speculating, but time will tell.

Auburn's win over the Razorbacks was the program's first conference win of the campaign. Freeze has struggled to find victories since joining Auburn in 2023. He has yet to post a winning season, and missed a bowl game in 2024.

“But you know, this is not about me, really,” Freeze added. “I know that we’re leading this program the right way. I know how close we are, and I know how tight this staff is and how hard they’re working. So yes, man, this is a breath of fresh air.”

The Tigers are two wins away from bowl eligibility. Auburn has wins this year over Arkansas, Ball State, South Alabama and Baylor. Auburn has three conference games remaining, as well as a non conference matchup with Mercer.

The Tigers next play Kentucky on Saturday.