The chorus of boos that poured from Tiger Stadium was deafening. As LSU fell 49-25 to undefeated Texas A&M, fans in purple and gold made their frustrations known, chanting “Fire Kelly” while holding signs that read “Kelly Gotta Geaux.” The loss marked the Tigers’ third defeat in four games and left many wondering if head coach Brian Kelly’s time in Baton Rouge is nearing its end.

The chants began early as LSU stumbled into a 14-7 deficit in the first quarter and only grew louder when the Aggies exploded for 35 straight points. By the time the final whistle blew, Tiger Stadium had mostly emptied, leaving a smattering of fans who booed the 64-year-old head coach as he left the field on his birthday. Kelly later returned to join a few players in singing the alma mater before walking off to another round of boos.

“Our fans are disappointed like any fan base would be,” Kelly said afterward. “It stops with the head coach, so that responsibility falls with me.”

Is it time for Brian Kelly to geaux at LSU?

The defeat snapped LSU’s 20-1 home record in night games under Kelly and underscored a steady decline. The Tigers are now 4-5 in their last nine SEC contests. Saturday’s collapse continued a troubling pattern of underperformance, especially against ranked opponents. Kelly’s record in those games sits at 5-11, far below the expectations that came with his arrival four years ago.

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko, once Kelly’s defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, had little sympathy.

“I keep saying this: It's not about the past,” Elko said. “We've got to stop, like, worrying about the past, thinking about the past, talking about the past. I'm excited for what this team is doing right now. “This team is doing some really special things.”

For LSU, the loss was more than a bad night. It reflected a widening disconnect between the program and a restless fan base. Kelly’s massive $52 million buyout looms as a financial obstacle, but patience is wearing thin. As the Tigers head into a bye week before facing Alabama, the noise surrounding their head coach has never been louder.

Kelly came to LSU to win championships. Instead, on a night meant to celebrate his birthday, he was met with boos and a fan base ready to move on.