The Texas A&M Aggies are enjoying their best season in decades, with an 8-0 record and a No. 3 national ranking. They just demolished the LSU Tigers 49-25 in Baton Rouge, marking Texas A&M's first win at Tiger Stadium since 1994. But head coach Mike Elko isn't interested in dwelling on history or past struggles.

After the LSU victory, Elko delivered a blunt message about the constant references to last season.

“I keep saying this: It's not about the past. We've got to stop worrying about the past, thinking about the past, talking about the past. I'm excited for what this team is doing right now,” he said, as reported by Chris Low of On3.

The second-year coach revealed he fielded three questions about last season during a Wednesday media call, which clearly frustrated him. His team collapsed down the stretch in 2024, losing four of their final five games after a promising 7-1 start.

“This team is doing some really special things. I think we should enjoy it. I think we should stop focusing on last year. I don't understand why we can't just enjoy what's happening. We should enjoy what's happening on an 8-0 football team,” he said.

Article Continues Below

Elko's message carries real weight given what the Aggies have accomplished. They're sitting at 5-0 in SEC play with full control of their playoff destiny. Quarterback Marcel Reed has emerged as a legitimate Heisman contender, accounting for four touchdowns in the beatdown alone.

The program's victory in Baton Rouge felt particularly satisfying. Texas A&M trailed 18-14 at halftime before exploding for 35 second-half points. The defense was relentless all night, racking up five sacks while limiting the Tigers to just 278 yards of offense.

This marks the first time Texas A&M has started 8-0 since 1992. Road games against the Missouri Tigers and Texas Longhorns loom in November, but Elko refuses to look ahead or dwell on what happened last year.

The transformation under his leadership has been remarkable. Texas A&M spent millions replacing former head coach Jimbo Fisher, and Elko's no-nonsense approach is delivering results. The Aggies are now chasing their first College Football Playoff appearance with legitimate momentum behind them.