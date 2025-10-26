The Oklahoma Sooners experienced a tough 34-26 Week 9 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday. Although it was a close contest, it appears the Sooners had the biggest drop in the AP Top 25 poll.

Oklahoma began Week 9 ranked No. 13 in the nation. However, after the loss, the Sooners are now ranked No. 18. They dropped five spots in the rankings, which was the biggest movement for any team ranked in the Top 25.

Despite the big drop, head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners are the third-highest-ranked team with two losses. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) are ranked No. 12, while the Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) are ranked No. 14.

Article Continues Below

The loss to Ole Miss was a tough one, but it was certainly a hard-fought contest. Oklahoma held a 26-25 lead entering the fourth quarter. But unfortunately for the Sooners, the Rebels managed to record nine unanswered points in the final quarter of the game.

Quarterback John Mateer even played well, recording 223 yards and a score through the air while completing 54.8% of his passes. Additionally, running back Xavier Robinson proved to be a reliable option, as he finished the game with 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns off just nine rush attempts. Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna was the biggest beneficiary of Mateers' play, as he ended the game with 131 receiving yards and hauled in the only touchdown reception of the contest for Oklahoma.

The Sooners will have a chance to climb the ranks once again in Week 1 when they take on the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers in Week 10. It'll be a tough road to the College Football Playoff, though, as Oklahoma plays against a currently ranked opponent in the final four games of the regular season.