LSU football coach Brian Kelly may not have a job much longer at the school. Kelly is under fire from fans, and even college football analysts, after his team got smacked around Saturday by Texas A&M. LSU lost to the Aggies, 49-25.

Coach Kelly understands that LSU fans are angry at him. He addressed that anger during his postgame press conference.

“That’s out of my hands,” Kelly said postgame, and reported by On3. “It’s impossible for the head coach, that’s been here for four years and 35 years of doing this, to think anything else but ‘this is my responsibility and we’ve got to get it turned around.’ That’s not my decision in terms of whether I’m here or not.”

“But that’s what I will do as a head coach that’s been doing this for over three decades. When things are not going well from a football standpoint, the head football coach has to be agile enough and able to make those changes and find out what we need to do to get our football team to play better.”

LSU football is now 5-3 on the season, after losing back-to-back games. The Tigers are 2-3 in the SEC.

Who could be Brian Kelly's replacement if LSU fires him?

If LSU football does decide to move on from Kelly, the Tigers would be fighting with several other blue-blood programs for a new head coach. Florida and Penn State are looking for new coaches for 2026, as well as other power 4 schools like Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State.

College football analyst Paul Finebaum is floating the name of Lane Kiffin, who is the current head coach at Ole Miss. Kiffin is also considered a target in the Florida coaching search.

It is by no means certain that Kelly will get fired. The LSU football team can still close out the season with a string of victories, but it won't be easy. The Tigers have games remaining with Alabama, Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Oklahoma. Arkansas has already fired their head coach, Sam Pittman, this season.

LSU football next plays Alabama on November 8.