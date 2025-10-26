LSU football coach Brian Kelly is under fire after his team lost to Texas A&M on Saturday. Kelly is seen as a hot seat candidate, as he has not been able to meet expectations during his tenure there. The Tigers got blown out by the Aggies, 49-25.

College football analyst Paul Finebaum is throwing out a big name to replace Kelly, should LSU fire him. That is Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin is already seen as a candidate for another SEC job, at Florida.

“I’ll just make it simple, LSU is a better job than Florida. Florida has been devalued. I talked to (Tim) Tebow about that yesterday, and most of what you talk about with Florida is in the past. I mean, they have fired four straight coaches,” Finebaum said Sunday on The Matt Barrie Show podcast, and reported by On3. “And LSU is a lot different than that. Yeah, they fire a few coaches now and then, but they usually pay it off, and they’re capable of doing that. It’s just a completely different world. Kiffin’s quirky, and would he fit LSU? Probably would. He maybe fits that mindset a little better. Florida is a collection of a lot of different interests and politics, where LSU, if you win, you’re going to be OK at LSU.”

LSU football is now 5-3 on the season. The Tigers have a 2-3 conference record in the SEC.

Brian Kelly could be getting fired at some point soon at LSU

LSU is reportedly closing in on a coaching change, per multiple reports. Kelly addressed that possibility after his team lost on Saturday.

“That's out of my hands,” Kelly said postgame, per CBS Sports. “It's impossible for the head coach that's been here for four years — and 35 years of doing this — to think anything else but this is my responsibility, and we've got to get it turned around. That's not my decision in terms of whether I'm here or not, but that's what I will do as a head coach that's been doing it over three decades.”

Kelly was seen as a big hire when LSU lured him away from Notre Dame. The LSU football coach had success with the Fighting Irish, although he never won a national championship at the school. Kelly also coached at Cincinnati, Central Michigan, and in Division II football at Grand Valley State.

The Tigers next play Alabama on November 8. Time will tell if Kelly is fired either during the 2025 campaign, or soon after.