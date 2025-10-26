The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the New York Jets 39-38 in Week 8, falling to 3-5 on the season. Despite an incredible performance from Joe Flacco, Cincinnati handed New York its first win of the season. The Bengals' defense has been maligned this season, and head coach Zac Taylor added to the noise after the game.

Here's the context – the questions leading up to that quote:#Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/1TG1y8WJln — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“We just needed someone to rise up and make a play. Someone just hold the fort down, and I didn't see enough of that today,” Taylor said, per Caleb Noe of WCPO.

“I think someone needs to lead the group. That's what I need to see. Someone step up and lead the group and take some accountability over there and get this thing going the right way,” Taylor continued.

The Bengals' defense was the reason for their demise a season ago, leading to the firing of Lou Anarumo and the hiring of Al Golden. While the offense has had its own struggles this year without Joe Burrow, it did more than enough to win this game on Sunday.

The Jets got the ball down 15, 14, and six points to start their three fourth-quarter drives. The Bengals' defense allowed them to score a touchdown on each of those possessions, losing the game. Even when Flacco and the offense responded with a Chase Brown touchdown, the defense could not stop the Jets.

Prior to this game, the Jets had not scored a touchdown in their last two games. That includes a 13-11 loss overseas to the Denver Broncos and a 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers at home. After the owner of the team crushed Fields in an interview, the quarterback diced up the Bengals' defense.

The Bengals have the Chicago Bears coming into Paycor Stadium next Sunday. Depending on the Sunday Night Football result, both teams could be in the thick of a divisional race.