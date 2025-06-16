Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman is now in a reflective state. The head coach is five months removed from Notre Dame losing the national title game. Freeman even made a guarantee after the loss. But what is he wishing he could've done differently against Ohio State?

Freeman opened up about the loss with Joel Klatt's Big Noon Conversations Monday. The head coach became honest with himself and his team.

“I wish we’d go back and, dang it, we’ve got to play our best. And, the outcome might still be the same, right, but there was moments in that game, I thought that’s not how we have played all year long,” Freeman said to Klatt. “And, so, for me, I think about that game and I say, okay, you know, listen, we fought to the very end, right. You’re down 21, I think, at half or something like that, 14 or 21. And it was an eight-point game in the fourth quarter. And, this group isn’t going to quit ever, ever.”

The Fighting Irish showed grit in a game that nearly got out of hand. Ohio State led 21-7 at halftime before holding on for the 34-23 win.

What else is Marcus Freeman thinking from Notre Dame vs. Ohio State?

Freeman continued to reflect on the loss, which stretched ND's title drought to 37 years.

“You can’t make mistakes, not versus a team like Ohio State,” said Freeman.

And the game started with promise on the Irish's side.

“You think about the first drive on offense? I think it was a 19-play drive. We execute, we’re physical. We go down and we score,” Freeman said.

Freeman, though, admitted ND struggled the most in his area of expertise.

“Defensively, we didn’t play our best,” Freeman said. “And, trust me, credit to Ohio State. They had some elite playmakers. They played really, really well.”

History is now on Freeman's side. Notre Dame has never played in consecutive national championship games throughout its illustrious football history. The expectations are higher, however.

Jeremiyah Love is garnering pre-Heisman Trophy hype. Quarterbacks CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey could create a two-QB system for Notre Dame. Fans in South Bend will believe this is a top five team capable of another run. But Miami awaits in Week 1 down in South Beach.