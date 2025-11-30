The New York Mets sent shockwaves through baseball when they shipped Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien on November 24. This bold one-for-one swap saved the Mets approximately $30 million while adding a proven clubhouse leader and elite defender to Queens.

President of baseball operations David Stearns has made his priorities crystal clear: run prevention and defensive upgrades are paramount for 2026. However, the Semien acquisition only partially addresses the Mets' glaring roster deficiencies. With Nimmo gone, an outfield vacancy has emerged alongside the team's pre-existing need for a true frontline starter.

The next domino must fall quickly, and it should be an aggressive pursuit of Minnesota Twins All-Star right-hander Joe Ryan.​

Why Joe Ryan Is the Perfect Ace Target for Queens

The Mets' rotation depth looks respectable on paper with Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, and the injury-prone Kodai Senga returning. The team also possesses promising young arms in Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat, each of whom made their MLB debuts in 2025. What the Mets desperately lack, however, is a proven ace who can stabilize the rotation when the wheels start falling off—precisely what happened during their disastrous second half last season when McLean became their only reliable starter.​

Joe Ryan represents the ideal solution. The 29-year-old right-hander earned his first All-Star selection in 2025 after posting a brilliant 3.42 ERA with a pristine 1.03 WHIP across a career-high 171 innings. His elite strikeout ability—10.2 per nine innings—combined with exceptional command makes him one of the most desirable arms available via trade. With two years of arbitration control remaining at a projected salary of just $5.8 million for 2026, Ryan offers tremendous value compared to the $400 million-plus contracts being discussed for pitchers like Tarik Skubal.​

The Twins have already signaled their willingness to rebuild after a fire sale at the 2025 trade deadline that sent Carlos Correa, Jhoan Duran, and Griffin Jax packing. Minnesota nearly dealt Ryan to the Boston Red Sox at the deadline before the trade fell apart at the last minute, meaning the groundwork for moving their ace is already in place. Reports indicate the Twins are seeking two top-50 prospects in any Ryan deal, a price the Mets' loaded farm system can absolutely afford.​

The Perfect Trade Package to Land the All-Star

David Stearns must strike now before competing suitors drive Ryan's price even higher. The Mets possess one of baseball's deepest farm systems, headlined by elite prospects who could entice Minnesota's rebuilding front office. Here is the exact trade the Mets should propose:

Mets Receive:

RHP Joe Ryan

Twins Receive:

SS Jett Williams (Mets' No. 3 prospect)

3B Jacob Reimer

LHP Jonathan Santucci

Jett Williams represents the crown jewel of this package. The 22-year-old dynamo slashed .261/.363/.828 with 17 home runs and 34 stolen bases across Double-A and Triple-A in 2025, showcasing the five-tool potential that made him a first-round pick in 2022. His defensive versatility—he can play shortstop, second base, and outfield—makes him an organizational centerpiece. Williams profiles similarly to a right-handed Corbin Carroll, bringing elite speed, power potential, and infectious energy to any clubhouse.​

Jacob Reimer adds high-ceiling infield depth while Santucci provides left-handed pitching upside that rebuilding clubs covet. This package mirrors what analysts have suggested for acquiring Byron Buxton and actually exceeds what Minnesota has reportedly sought for Ryan.​

The timing could not be better. With Marcus Semien now entrenched at second base and Francisco Lindor locked in at shortstop, the Mets have created an infield logjam that makes trading a premium prospect like Williams more palatable. Luisangel Acuña and Ronny Mauricio provide additional middle infield depth, while Carson Benge represents the organization's primary outfield prospect of the future.​

By acquiring Joe Ryan, the Mets would install a legitimate ace atop their rotation who can match up with any team's best in October. Combined with the Semien addition, New York would dramatically improve their run prevention capabilities while positioning themselves as legitimate World Series contenders in 2026. Stearns has proven he is not afraid to make aggressive moves under Steve Cohen's ownership. Now is the time to complete the roster transformation by bringing an All-Star arm to Citi Field.​