On Sunday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will hit the floor at home to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a battle of Eastern Conference foes. Andre Drummond is one of several 76ers players on the injury report for this one, currently listed as questionable due to a right knee contusion. Here's everything we know about Drummond's injury and his playing status vs the Hawks.

Andre Drummond playing status vs the Hawks

Given his questionable injury designation, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Andre Drummond will be able to suit up on Sunday night vs Atlanta. Drummond suffered the knee contusion in a recent game against the Brooklyn Nets, and ended up having to leave the floor in a wheelchair. Thankfully, the fact that him playing against the Hawks is even a possibility suggests that the injury isn't too severe.

Joining Drummond on the 76ers' injury report is big man Joel Embiid, who will be out for the game due to injury management, as well as rookie VJ Edgecombe, who is questionable for the same reason. Kelly Oubre Jr. will also miss the game due to a left knee sprain, while second year wing Jared McCain is available as he recovers from right thumb surgery.

Meanwhile, the Hawks will be without Kristaps Porzingis due to illness. Trae Young also remains out of the lineup for Atlanta due to a knee sprain.

Overall, the 76ers could really use a win on Sunday night against a team that they may be battling for playoff position later on down the line. The 76ers currently sit at 10-8 on the season, but the vibes have diminished quite a bit since their hot start to the campaign, with Edgecombe cooling off significantly and Embiid's injury concerns continuing to put a hard ceiling on the team.

The 76ers and Hawks will tip off at 6:00 pm ET.