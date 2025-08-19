The 2025 Notre Dame football team was interesting because it made a big run to the National Championship before losing to Ohio State. The Fighting Irish bring back 11 starters from last year's squad, highlighted by a Heisman-caliber running back in Jeremiyah Love in the backfield. The quarterback position is a massive question mark that will define Notre Dame's season, and the team has not reached a decision yet.

Notre Dame's QB competition is down to CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey. After over two weeks of fall camp, no decision has been made. The Athletic's Notre Dame beat reporter, Pete Sampson, talked to the staff about what the offense would look like under either quarterback, and offensive coordinator Mike DenBrock made clear they are not worried and are confident in either choice.

“We’re not as freaked out that somebody hasn’t been named the starting quarterback as many people seem to be, but it’s because we know both individuals involved,” said offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. “We know how their teammates feel about them, care about and trust them, and they both played well.

“So, we’re gonna figure this out and get the information out there when coach Freeman decides it’s time to make it out.”

Sampson also said that Notre Dame must name a starter at the QB position imminently because, as they switch from fall camp to game prep, they need to install a game plan around either quarterback.

Sampson elaborated, “As Notre Dame moves from training camp (offense versus defense) into game prep (offense/defense versus scout team), the Irish staff could choose a horse at any moment. But they don’t become a practice every day when Notre Dame’s eventual starting quarterback didn’t get the reps that a first-time starting quarterback needs. It’s a day when Denbrock can’t install a game plan that will look different depending on whether Minchey or Carr is QB1.”

“They’re both excellent. Outstanding players. They both have short-term memory and can move forward from mistakes,” Marcus Freeman said. “They’re both coachable. They work outside the NCAA-mandated hours. There’s not much negative I can say about them. Those dudes are improving and doing an excellent job.”

CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey are similar because they are both pocket passers and have never taken a snap at the college level. The most significant difference is that Minchey is a year older, coming in as a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. Carr is a four-star and the grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr.

The 2025 Notre Dame football team has a great opportunity under Marcus Freeman this season, especially after last season's disappointing end. This could define Marcus Freeman as a coach, but he must pick the right Notre Dame quarterback.