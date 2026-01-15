The Ohio State football program is currently in the midst of an important offseason after their 2025 campaign concluded far earlier than expected. The Buckeyes were number one throughout the season and finished the regular year undefeated, but ended the season with two straight losses, first in the Big Ten Championship Game vs Indiana, and then in the playoffs against Miami.

Head coach Ryan Day and his staff are now in the process of trying to accumulate as much talent as possible through the transfer portal, which has become a necessary tool in recent college football history, and on Thursday, the team got some positive news that should help them out in the defensive secondary.

“BREAKING: Alabama transfer DB Cam Calhoun has Committed to Ohio State,” reported Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter. “Calhoun has totaled 27 tackles and 10 pass deflections over the last 2 seasons. He’ll have 2 years of eligibility left.”

Calhoun was a relatively consistent contributor for what was a solid Alabama defense this year, albeit one that was eviscerated by the Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl, ending their season.

Meanwhile, Ohio State will certainly need some reinforcements in the defensive backfield for next year, particularly considering that safety Caleb Downs, another former Alabama player, will likely be one of the top picks in the NFL Draft in the spring. Downs was arguably the best overall player on the Buckeyes' roster for the last two seasons, and replacing his production next year will be no easy task.

With Calhoun now on his way to Columbus, the Buckeyes will continue looking to add talent via both the transfer portal and the recruiting trail so they can stay in the national title mix.

Ohio State is slated to kick off its 2026 season in early September.