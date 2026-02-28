Former Arkansas Razorbacks football running back Mike Washington Jr. turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine and later became emotional after posting the fastest 40-yard dash time among running backs.

Washington Jr. clocked an unofficial 4.33-second 40-yard dash, a mark that led his position group and immediately elevated his draft profile. Cameras captured the 22-year-old tearing up shortly after seeing his time, reflecting the significance of the moment following five collegiate seasons.

Washington spent his final year in 2025 with Arkansas, delivering one of his most productive campaigns. He rushed for 1,070 yards on 167 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt while scoring eight touchdowns. His explosiveness showed consistently throughout the season, particularly in open space where his acceleration separated him from defenders.

He also contributed in the passing game, totaling 28 receptions for 226 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.1 yards per catch. His versatility as both a runner and receiver has been viewed as a key component of his evaluation heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

In ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest 2026 draft rankings, Washington is listed No. 7 among running back prospects. Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football and Jadarian Price sit atop the position rankings, with Emmett Johnson of Nebraska Cornhuskers football rounding out the top three.

Washington’s 4.33 performance could shift those projections as teams continue evaluating prospects through pro days and individual meetings. The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

For Washington, the emotional reaction underscored years of preparation. His combine showing not only validated his collegiate production but also reinforced his reputation as one of the fastest backs in this draft class.