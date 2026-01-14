There's no surprise that Ohio State football has some players who are heading into the NFL Draft this season, especially with the success that they had during the year. Max Klare was the latest player to declare for the draft from the Buckeyes, and now they have a defensive player entering, as Sonny Styles is set to be a top prospect, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

“Ohio State LB Sonny Styles is entering the 2026 NFL draft. Will wow scouts in the testing part of the eval. Was No. 10 on the Freaks List. At 6-4 1/2, 243 pounds, he broad jumped 11-0, vertical jumped 40 inches and has hit 23.2 MPH. Also squatted 675,” Feldman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Styles has all the intagibles that a team would want on defense, and he can line up as a linebacker or even a safety. Last year, he finished second on the team in tackles with 100, while also adding 10.5 tackles for losses and five broken-up passes.

If anybody wants to know where he gets his athleticism from, look no further than his father, Lorezno Styles Sr., who won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams and was also a good athlete.

“When I was younger, I did a lot of explosive training with my dad,” Styles said. “At 5, 6 (years old), we were doing ladders, running with the parachutes, doing broad jumps up hills, box jumps, jump squats. He always made everything a competition.”

Styles has a chance of going high in the NFL Draft, right along his Ohio State teammate, Jeremiah Smith, who is arguably the top prospect in the draft class.